DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, Grand Crossing, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded late Wednesday night in a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said two men were standing in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue, and a third was sitting in a parked car, when the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Funeral Services For Slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French

All three victims took themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 26-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the torso and back, an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a 40-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.

READ MORE: How AI-Powered Tech Landed Man In Jail With Scant Evidence

All three victims were listed in serious condition.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: Drive-By Shooting Leaves 3 Injured In Chicago Lawn

Area Two detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff