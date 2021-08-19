CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded late Wednesday night in a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said two men were standing in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue, and a third was sitting in a parked car, when the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m.
All three victims took themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 26-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the torso and back, an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a 40-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.
All three victims were listed in serious condition.
No one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area Two detectives were investigating.