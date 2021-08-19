CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Labor estimates new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 9 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

Illinois’ estimated claims are among 348,000 total claims filed across the country last week.

A total of 21,499 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 2 in Illinois.

CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS 2 has tracked the number of people in Illinois who filed for unemployment every week to capture the economic impact of the crisis created by the pandemic. The analysis found more than 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment with the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) since the start of the pandemic.

There were 20,019 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 26 in Illinois.

There were 25,919 new unemployment claims filed during the week of July 12 in Illinois.

There were 22,004 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 5 in Illinois.

There were 20,464 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 28 in Illinois.

There were 20,460 new unemployment claims filed during the week of June 21 in Illinois.

There were 23,317 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 14 in Illinois.

There were 27,812 new unemployment claims filed during the week of June 7 in Illinois.

There were 29,231 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 31 in Illinois.

There were 23,516 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 24 in Illinois.

There were 19,218 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 17 in Illinois.

There were 17,530 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 10 in Illinois.

There were 18,355 new unemployment claims filed during the week of May 3 in Illinois.