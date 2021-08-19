CHICAGO (CBS) — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was back on the field and should be good to go Saturday for the Bears second preseason game, with starter Andy Dalton playing at least a quarter and a half against the Bills.

Fields was held out of practice on Wednesday while nursing a sore groin, as head coach Matt Nagy said the team wanted to be “super conservative” with the rookie.

Fields threw a couple interceptions in limited team practices on Thursday, and seemed to be a bit off, but Nagy seemed confident he’ll play quite a bit against the Bills.

Meantime, newly signed left tackle Jason Peters got in his first limited work at practice but likely won’t play on Saturday.

The 39-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler was on the practice field for a few snaps with the offensive line, and he’s hoping to play in the third and final preseason game next week against the Titans.

“That’ll be our number one challenge, making sure he feels good physically. Mentally, he’s in the playbook,” Nagy said. “I feel good about a guy that athletic, that talented. He’s at a good place right now mentally. So yeah, there’s excitement to get him out there.”

The Bears defense is hoping to turn back the clock a bit too. With new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, the hope is they can regain some of that 2018 form, so we can all stop talking about that 2018 defense.

“2018 is all we hear as a defense. That’s all they keep showing us. We tired of that. It’s time to get back to how we know how to play. Everyone’s flying around. Watch it. You should be able the feel the energy,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

Jackson is also excited to see and face his “guy” Mitchell Trubisky Saturday, who should play a lot with Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen out. Jackson hopes Mitch can prove people wrong, just maybe not this game against the Bears defense.

On the injury front, rookie offensive lineman Larry Borom returned from his concussion, and it appears he will be competing with Peters for the starting left tackle job, with fellow rookie Teven Jenkins out indefinitely following surgery for a back injury.