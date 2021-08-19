CHICAGO (CBS) — Officer Joshua Blas, Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s partner who shot the man accused of fatally shooting her, recalled her love of animals, especially dogs, telling mourners how she would yell out while they were on patrol together if she would see a stray dog so they could take it to a shelter.
"I do miss her and I will always miss her," he added.
“Ella, you’re a great police officer, friend, and partner. Thank you for all the great memories. I miss you.”
Former Officer Carlos Yanez Sr., the father of Officer French’s wounded partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., told mourners his son is normally “the happiest guy in the world,” but said he’d never seen his son so sad as when he learned his partner had died.
French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood, had been on the job since 2018.
Officer French, 29, was assigned to the Community Safety Team and conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood.
Officer Yanez Jr. was severely wounded is is recovering in the hospital.
Officer Yanez lost his right eye.
“They operated three times. They still can’t get the bullets out,” Yanez Sr. said earlier this week, “but he’s still fighting. He’s still trying to live for his son – 3-year-old son, Carlos III.”