WAYNE, Ill. (CBS) — The Kane County Sheriff’s office has completed an investigation after a man’s dog was shot and killed by the husband of the Wayne village president.

Investigators have submitted their findings to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, and she and her staff will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

“We will review all of the evidence from the thorough investigation performed by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Based on the applicable law, we will make a determination as to whether charges are appropriate,” Mosser said in a news release. “I know people are interested in this case, but in the interest of justice we must be thorough.”

Security video showed the Joe Petit’s two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing his dog, Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive.

“I ran down there. She had my dog, and I stood – I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” Joe Petit. “The fact that he says that my dog was attacking him and he feared for his life is a lie. You can see it in the video.”

The neighbor who shot the dog happens to be the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps. She said the dogs – which she said were of the Argentino Dogo breed – entered their front yard and attacked and bit her husband in June.

“Obviously, this is a very tragic event and one all wish did not occur,” Phipps said in a statement. “It is regrettable that in this feeding frenzy of social media that a rush to judgement is more important than allowing the investigation to be completed.”

Phipps said her husband is cooperating fully with the investigation.