CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was in a standoff Thursday afternoon with a man who barricaded himself into his home in West Beverly.
The office of Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) reported that Chicago Police were on the scene in the 10100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue after the man barricaded himself.READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs 2 Bills In Defense Of Immigrant, Refugee Rights
A SWAT team established a perimeter, and Morgan Park (22nd) District officers closed down nearby streets to ensure safety.READ MORE: More Than 18,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Everyone was advised to avoid the area.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat
Further information from police was not immediately available.