CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with three carjackings in West Rogers Park last month, two of which involved victims who were seniors.
The boy was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking of a disabled person, police announced Thursday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Humid
He was arrested Thursday in the 2100 block of West Howard Street in East Rogers Park.
The carjackings happened on the following times and at the following locations:
• July 6, in the 2800 block of West Fargo Avenue. The victims were a 73-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.READ MORE: Chicago Mask Mandate Returns Friday: Some Things It's Worth Knowing
• July 10 in the 6200 block of North Whipple Street. The victim was a 29-year-old man.
• July 19 in the 3000 block of West Hood Avenue. The victim was a 76-year-old woman.
Multiple carjackings were reported in West Rogers Park and also Lincoln Square in July. Carjackings were also reported in the 5200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, the 2500 block of West Fitch Avenue, the 3000 block of West North Shore Avenue; the 7000 block of North Rockwell Street, the 1800 block of West Winnemac Avenue, and the 2900 block of West Jarvis Avenue.MORE NEWS: Funeral For Officer Ella French: Scenes From A Day Of Mourning
Police said in each case, a man came up with a semi-automatic handgun and carjacked people who were sitting in their cars or had just gotten out. The attacker also made the victims unlock their phones, and in two cases made the victims change the passwords for their phones.