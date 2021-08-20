CHICAGO (CBS) — As the City Of Chicago’s indoor mask mandate took effect on Friday, the same requirement will now be in effect for the Cook County suburbs, effective on Monday.

Today, many city restaurants and bars were putting those “no mask, no service” signs back in place, CBS 2 Asal Rezaei reports.

It was masks on for everyone at Johnnie’s Snack Shop in the West Loop.

“Today we enforced it with no mask, no service,” said manager Patricia Gee.

As far as enforcement, Gee said most people have been complying.

“If they want to be served, they have to wear a mask; if they don’t want to comply they have to leave,” said Gee.

For restaurants like Cruz Blanca, with outdoor seating and a bar, patrons are required to mask up unless actively eating or drinking.

“If they’re seated and they are eating and drinking, they can take it off, when they get up to use the bathroom or get a drink at the bar then we want them to be wearing a mask,” said consulting chef Chris Szyjka said.

Theses are some of the many restaurants that have changed from “masks recommended” to “masks required.”

“That has changed, starting today of course, we changed our signage and our verbiage for all our employees and guests,” said Szyjka.

Many restaurants are saying they are on board with the latest rules if it means they can keep their doors open.

“As soon as I heard the CDC saying the numbers are rising, I had the sign put up,” said Gee.

The mask requirement applies to anybody over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status when they are in a public indoor space.

As for the Cook County mandate: “We are in a dangerous period, with the Delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. “We have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus.”