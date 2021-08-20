CHICAGO (CBS) — Civilian review of police conduct is a reality now in west suburban Aurora.
The city's new civilian review board held its first public meeting Thursday night.
The nine-member panel will review complaints against Aurora police officers, and make recommendations on discipline to the police chief.
The idea was developed during calls for police reform following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis last year.