By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be super steamy this afternoon in the Chicago area, with the combination of heat and humidity making it feel like the 90s.

Even with those muggy conditions, shower chances are almost nonexistent, due to warming aloft, which does not allow for towering clouds to form.

So there’s only a stray chance of rain until sunset, with temperatures dropping to around 72 overnight.

Heat builds again on Saturday, as highs flirt with 90° ahead of a cold front. By the afternoon, instability increases, and storms will form along the front during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be less humid as dry air works into our area, with a high around 83°.

