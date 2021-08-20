CHICAGO (CBS) — Strive to Thrive: a message you can’t miss in Schaumburg, where CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory found a cancer patient with a lofty fundraising goal and a unique perspective.

It was supposed to be a peaceful vacation for the Schlatters: three whole weeks in Europe.

“We were going on our [30th wedding] anniversary trip,” said Barb Schlatter.

They only snapped two pictures before having to race home.

“As soon as I got off the plane, just excruciating pain and vomiting,” she explained.

It resolved for a few hours then returned, so she headed to an emergency room in Paris.

The problem turned out to be a tumor: stage 4 ovarian cancer. Doctors discovered it had spread.

“I’m going to laugh. I’m going to be sarcastic. Morbid humor is my specialty,” said Schlatter of how she decided to handle her diagnosis.

Staying calm was key and Schlatter would know because she spent decades treating patients with cancer. She’s an oncology nurse.

The biggest lesson she said she has learned from patients is what side effects are most common and how they dealt with them.

Schlatter began to blog, sharing her nursing experience.

“Maybe steer [readers] towards the right questions to ask their doctor,” she said.

Her posts also focus on positivity. There are pictures of her beautiful garden and screenshots of her athletic accomplishments, which recently included a mini triathlon.

“There’s nothing I can change about the cancer I have. All I can change is how I react to it,” Schlatter said.

The cancer is defeated, for now.

“Once stage 4, always stage 4. There’s no active disease. My scans have been good. My tumor markers have been good,” Schlatter said.

Without a cure, she’s hopeful a clinical trial buys her time and that hearing her story will raise money for cancer research.

The Schlatters recently posted fundraising signs in their front yard, and they’re already getting donations from passersby. Her goal is $5,000.

This CBS 2 report comes ahead of a Stand Up To Cancer special broadcast.

The live event to raise awareness and money for cancer research will be chock full of celebrity appearances. You can catch the show on CBS Chicago Saturday night at 7p.m. CT.