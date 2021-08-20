CHICAGO (CBS) — Maximo is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
Maximo is a 9-year-old Maltese mix looking for a forever home.
He makes the perfect work-from-home buddy. Maximo has an energetic side, but loves staying home close to a human family.
You can make an appointment for an in-person adoption at pawschicago.org.
Starting on Monday, PAWS Chicago will be waiving adoption fees for all of the overlooked cats and dogs.
If you are not sure if you are ready to adopt, PAWS offers the Foster First program.