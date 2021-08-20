DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A Metra BNSF train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday morning.

Both inbound and outbound trains are halted near Harlem Avenue. Metra is shuttling passengers between Berwyn and Downtown stops.

Extensive delays are expected.

This is a developing story. 

