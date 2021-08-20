CHICAGO (CBS)– A Metra BNSF train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday morning.
Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1205, #1207, #1209, #1211, #1213, #1215, #1220, #1232, #1234, #1236, #1238 and #1246 will not operate today due to the ongoing pedestrian incident involving train #1208. 2nd Revision
— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) August 20, 2021
Both inbound and outbound trains are halted near Harlem Avenue. Metra is shuttling passengers between Berwyn and Downtown stops.
This is a developing story.