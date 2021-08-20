CHICAGO (CBS) — A nine year old boy was shot in the arm and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg on the South Side on Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened near 111th and Vernon, Chicago Police said.READ MORE: Two Released Without Charges After Being Questioned In Shooting Death Of Retired Teacher Denise Huguelet
The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The child is in serious condition.
The man was being treated at an unnamed local hospital. His condition was not known, according to policeREAD MORE: 2's Got Your Ticket: 'Mamma Mia' And 'Shipwrecked! An Entertainment'
Police said the child was found on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 111th Place, with a wound in the right forearm, police said. The man was exiting a business when he was shot in the lower left leg, police said.
Three offenders were in a gray Dodge Durango when two of the offenders exited the vehicle and fired the shots. The offenders then all fled in the Durango southbound on Vernon.
No offenders are in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.MORE NEWS: 3 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On Stevenson Expressway Near Cicero
(Note: Police originally believed the child was six years old. This story has been updated.)