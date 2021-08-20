DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– All outbound lanes are shut down on the Stevenson Expressway at Cicero after a fatal crash overnight.

Illinois State Police confirmed a wrong-way driver caused the two-car crash around 12:30 a.m.

Three people were killed in the crash, including the female wrong-way driver, her passenger and a man in the other vehicle.

Police are investigating.

