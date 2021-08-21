CHICAGO (CBS) — A few downpours and rumbles of thunder move through the Chicago area this afternoon, then dry for Sunday.
A quick storm is rolling into Chicago, and will bring a quick downpour and a few rumbles of thunder. pic.twitter.com/IGnHV5yagp
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) August 21, 2021
Isolated storms moving through in the afternoon should end by Saturday night, with a low of about 70 overnight.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 83.
