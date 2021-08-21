DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few downpours and rumbles of thunder move through the Chicago area this afternoon, then dry for Sunday.

Isolated storms moving through in the afternoon should end by Saturday night, with a low of about 70 overnight.

READ MORE: 1 Killed, 18 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 83.

 

Highs return to near 90 next week, with a few isolated storms returning Tuesday through the weekend.

MORE NEWS: Woman's Car Stolen From Streeterville Garage, And Security Says It's Happened Before

CBS 2 Chicago Staff