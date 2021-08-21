CHICAGO (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue Saturday for the Chicago area.
Forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, humid and 89 with afternoon thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A shower, early. 69
Sunday: Sunny, less humid, 83.