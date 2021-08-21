DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue Saturday for the Chicago area.

A cold front will help trigger thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, especially between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As the atmosphere dries out, there will be less humidity and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, humid and 89 with afternoon thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A shower, early. 69
Sunday: Sunny, less humid, 83.

