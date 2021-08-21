CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 19 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and one of them has been killed.

At least two of the victims were under age 18.

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of West Madison.

Police said about 20 people were gathered outside when someone inside a black Dodge Charger started shooting.

A 62-year-old woman, who was hit multiple times, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The other two, a man taken by ambulance and a woman who drove herself to the hospital, were at Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Meantime, four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing outside in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street around 6:20 a.m., when someone in a vehicle began shooting.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left foot, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and left leg.

All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: