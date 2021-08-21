CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 19 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and one of them has been killed.
At least two of the victims were under age 18.
Three people were shot, one fatally, outside a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of West Madison.
Police said about 20 people were gathered outside when someone inside a black Dodge Charger started shooting.
A 62-year-old woman, who was hit multiple times, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The other two, a man taken by ambulance and a woman who drove herself to the hospital, were at Mount Sinai in critical condition.
Meantime, four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing outside in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street around 6:20 a.m., when someone in a vehicle began shooting.
A 36-year-old man was shot in the left foot, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and left leg.
All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 6:19 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Englewood, when someone shot him in the right arm. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:18 p.m. Friday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when someone in the street shot him in the right arm. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:56 p.m. Friday, a 56-year-old woman was on the front porch of a home in the 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue in West Pullman, when someone shot her in the neck. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 8:25 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was walking from his car to his house in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone in a silver Buick sedan pulled up and shot him. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the armpit. His condition was stabilized.
- At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was outside in the 2600 block of West 24th Street in Little Village, when a group of people attacked him, punching and kicking him, before stabbing him in the shoulder and shooting him in the arm. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
- At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was in the alley in the 200 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone shot him in the leg. The victim told police he didn’t see who shot him. A friend took him to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
- At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, after he was shot in the back. Police said he was not cooperating with detectives, and refused to provide details on the shooting, and claimed he can’t recall where he was shot. The victim was listed in good condition.
- At 9:20 a.m. Saturday, a 63-year-old man was sitting on his couch in the 300 block of West 110th Street in Roseland, when someone fired a shot through his door, hitting him in the left rear. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man got into an argument in the 0-99 block of East 21st Street in the South Loop, when the other person shot him in the right side of his abdomen. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
- At 1:36 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was in an apartment in the 7100 block of South Normal Boulevard in Englewood, when someone shot him in the abdomen. The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 2:05 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was parked in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in East Garfield Park, when someone shot him in the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 4:10 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was on the street in the 10200 block of South State Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the left foot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.