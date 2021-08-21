CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing outside in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street around 6:20 a.m., when someone in a vehicle began shooting.
A 36-year-old man was shot in the left foot, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and left leg.
All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.
Area Four detectives were investigating.