CHICAGO (CBS) — Today we're behind the wheel of a small SUV. It's the brand new Chevy Trailblazer, and it's a sharp looking compact SUV. Its eye catching design reminds us of Chevy's Blazer, which is a nice choice if you're looking for a slightly larger SUV.
But I’m getting ahead of myself.
The Trailblazer may be a compact SUV, but it offers a surprising amount of room in its nicely appointed cabin. We found the driver's position to be comfortable with good visibility. The back seat had a nice amount of room, and there was good cargo space even without putting the seats down.
The trailblazer’s handling was crisp, and its ride was on the firm side. I’d like to see a little more power from its 3-cylinder turbo charged engines, which range from 137 to 155 horsepower. On the upside, the Chevy Trailblazer gets 34 mpg on the highway.
Starting around $20,000 the Chevy trailblazer is a much more expensive looking car.
If you’re looking at an SUV like the Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek or the Hyundai Kona, take the Chevy Trailblazer for a test drive.