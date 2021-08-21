CHICAGO (CBS) — A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run in Glenview early Saturday morning.
Police say Trinidad Salgado, 59, of Wheeling, Illinois, was hit shortly after 3 a.m. near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive, but no vehicle was located at the scene.
The Glenview Fire Department transported Salgado to Lutheran Genearl Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Glenview police are investigating with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.