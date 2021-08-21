DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were driving west in the 3000 block of West 65th Street shortly before 7 p.m., when someone shot both of them.

Their vehicle then hit a parked car and came to a stop.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the head, and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Saturday night.

Area One detectives were investigating.

