CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were driving west in the 3000 block of West 65th Street shortly before 7 p.m., when someone shot both of them.
Their vehicle then hit a parked car and came to a stop.
A 30-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the head, and was later pronounced dead, according to police.
A 36-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody Saturday night.
Area One detectives were investigating.