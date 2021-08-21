CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were shot, one of them fatally, in a mass shooting Saturday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.
Police said the victims were in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East 87th Place around 9:10 p.m., when two gunmen fired shots from a nearby alley.
Paramedics took two victims to University of Chicago Medical Center, and four other victims took themselves to various hospitals.
A 39-year-old man who took himself to Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was later pronounced dead, according to police.
A 40-year-old man who was shot in the leg and lower backside was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 39-year-old man who was shot in the ankle was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 32-year-old man who was shot in the leg was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital.
A 44-year-old woman who was shot in the leg was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the arm was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital.
No one was in custody Saturday night.
Area Two detectives were investigating.