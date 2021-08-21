CHICAGO (CBS) — Video has surfaced on social media showing someone vandalizing a memorial to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7.
Videos on Twitter, which were posted to a page that has since been deleted, show someone attempting to knock over a memorial inside the Thompson Center with a wreath and photo of French.
When the attempt to knock over the memorial was unsuccessful, the person filming grabbed the photo of French from the stand and balled it up while walking away.
Chicago police released the following statement regarding the incident:
Officer Ella French will live forever in our hearts. She was kind, respectful, compassionate, brave, loyal, dedicated, selfless. The exact opposite of this senseless act of vandalism.