By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Obama Center, Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Supreme Court refuses to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center.

The ruling comes days after digging started for the project in Jackson Park.

A group widely opposed to the library filed an emergency motion directed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to this specific part of the country.

Justice Coney Barrett declined the motion without comment.

