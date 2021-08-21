CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s billed as a beer lover’s paradise. Pints in the Park kicks off Saturday afternoon at Wicker Park in Highland, Indiana, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The festival features about 140 craft beers, several wines, ciders and live music, too.
Jeff Dettlo founded the festival seven years ago.
"We have roughly between, 35 and 45 breweries every year. So not only do we have beer for the beer aficianados, it's really great for newbies," he said. "If you go to one of our beer festivals or our beer fest and you don't like something, you can just pour it out and go to the next beer, so you can keep trying stuff. For people that are beer lovers, we have some Kolsch, we have some lighter beers, we have some porters, we also have some stouts. A great mix of different types of beer that are at the event."
Tickets are $45 and can be purchased through EventBrite.
Pints in the Park also benefits Humane Indiana.
Dettlow lost his beloved dog Noonan four years ago. In Noonan’s memory, proceeds from the Pints in the Park raffle go to the pet rescue organization based in Munster.