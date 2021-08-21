CHICAGO (CBS) — A very special “happy birthday” goes out to Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt!
You may recognize her from the sidelines of many Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball games.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Few Rumbles Saturday Afternoon, Dry Sunday
The longtime chaplain of the team turns 102 Saturday!READ MORE: Ed's Driveway: Chevrolet Trailblazer
As students return to Loyola’s campus this fall, a birthday celebration and cake cutting for Sister Jean is planned for next Sunday.
It follow The Mass of the Holy Spirit as part of Loyola’s Welcome Week.MORE NEWS: Memorial For Fallen Officer Ella French Vandalized
Happy birthday, Sister Jean!