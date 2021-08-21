DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl and her infant son, who have been missing for more than a month.

Taliyah McClinton and her 1-year-old son, Amir James, were last seen on July 16, when she left her home in the Fuller Park community with the baby and never returned, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants, and black and gray sandals. Amir was last seen in a gray stroller.

Police said McClinton is known to frequent the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9, near 927 E. 131st St.

McClinton, whose nickname is Le-Le, is a 5-foot-4, 130-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Taliyah McClinton (Source: Chicago Police)

Amir is a 2-foot, 25-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Amir James (Source: Chicago Police)

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact the Area One special victims unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

