CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl and her infant son, who have been missing for more than a month.
Taliyah McClinton and her 1-year-old son, Amir James, were last seen on July 16, when she left her home in the Fuller Park community with the baby and never returned, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants, and black and gray sandals. Amir was last seen in a gray stroller.
Police said McClinton is known to frequent the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9, near 927 E. 131st St.
McClinton, whose nickname is Le-Le, is a 5-foot-4, 130-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.
Amir is a 2-foot, 25-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees them is asked to contact the Area One special victims unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.