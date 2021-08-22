DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Eisenhower Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say they responded to a reported shooting to find a single car crash on Interstate 290 westbound at Kostner Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A passenger in the back seat was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash.

A front seat passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic was being diverted of the expressway to Independence Boulevard Sunday morning.

