By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures move back into the upper 80s to near 90 this week.

A few storms chances return as well.

On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 68.

On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a stray shower possible and a high of 88.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s this week with isolated storm chances.

