CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures move back into the upper 80s to near 90 this week.
On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 68.
On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a stray shower possible and a high of 88.
Highs will be in the 80s and 90s this week with isolated storm chances.