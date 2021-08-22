DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a mass shooting in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. It came just hours after a mass shooting in Calumet Heights in which six people were shot.

Chicago police say just before 1 a.m. five people were standing outside in the 3400 block of West Lake when they were shot.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head killed.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the airm and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

