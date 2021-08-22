CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a mass shooting in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. It came just hours after a mass shooting in Calumet Heights in which six people were shot.
Chicago police say just before 1 a.m. five people were standing outside in the 3400 block of West Lake when they were shot.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the head killed.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the airm and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating.