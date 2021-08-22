CHICAGO (CBS) — Eloy Jimenez has been a fan favorite since joining the White Sox big league club two years ago.
He is not only a great hitter, but has an awesome, infectious personality as well. Recently, he showed he's a really good dude too.
Earlier this week, Jimenez finally got to meet one of his biggest young fans – Brady Nelson.
Brady, who is only 12 years old, has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since his diagnosis in December of 2020.
Before Tuesday’s game, Nelson got to meet and get autographs from a number of Sox players including, of course, Jimenez.
The two of them had connected earlier this year, when Jimenez heard Brady's story. Jimenez sent Nelson a message in April promising to hit a home run for him when he returned from injury.
In late July, Jimenez finally was able to deliver on that promise.
“Brady, that was for you. I told you when I get back and I hit my first homer, that’s going to be for you, so for you, my man!” Jimenez said. “Get better!”
That’s right, Jimenez’s first homer back when he returned on July 27 was a big one for the Sox – and a big one for Brady.
After the game, Jimenez made sure that Nelson knew that one was for him.
Jimenez’s grandpa Martin died of cancer in 2017. Jimenez said his grandfather predicted big things for his career, and it’s why he wears red betting gloves.