CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after drowning in Lake Michigan offshore from Rogers Park early Sunday.
Divers, police Marine Unit members, and a helicopter, were called around 7:30 a.m. to Tobey Prinz Beach Park, on the lake at the mouth of Pratt Boulevard, after a man in his 30s went underwater a few blocks north on the lake at Greenleaf Avenue and never resurfaced.
First responders did not locate the body until responding to a second distress call a few hours later.
In that second call, two people were having trouble in the water, but made it to the pier and were able to get to shore safely.
The Chicago Park District issued a swim advisory Sunday because of rough conditions.