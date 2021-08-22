CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in separate incidents within a period of about an hour and a half early Sunday in the Lawndale community.
The first shooting in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue, south of Roosevelt Road, happened at 2:10 a.m. A 26-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, and was uncooperative with officers about what happened.
At 2:51 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot on the same block and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. He said he was outside when he was shot, but did not see the shooter or know the source of the shots.
At 3:27 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was shot on the same block. She was outside when a person came out of a gangway and shot her in the hip and leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
Area Four detectives were investigating all the shootings, and no one was in custody. Police have not said if investigators believe the shootings are related.