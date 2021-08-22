CHICAGO (CBS) — An annual fundraiser for the families of Chicago Police officers on Sunday was extremely poignant this year – coming just two weeks after the death of Officer Ella French.
Thousands of runners and walkers took part in the Run to Remember 5K on Sunday.
Participants lined up at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park east of Soldier Field, and then ran along the lakefront.
The 17th annual event was put on by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Officer French's photo was placed at the finish line in tribute.
Meanwhile, there was a big show of support in Oak Lawn on Sunday for Officer French and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. Officer French was shot and killed, and Officer Yanez was shot and critically injured, during at traffic stop at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue two weeks ago Saturday night.
Reilly's Daughter Irish Pub, at 4010 W. 111th St. in Oak Lawn, held a fundraiser where they grilled up burgers and hot dogs and sold T-shirts.
One hundred percent of the restaurant’s food sales Sunday will go to officers French and Yanez’s families.