By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French flew with the Blue Angels Sunday.

Officer French’s police star was on board one of the fighter jets as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels soared above the Chicago skyline.

The Blue Angels have been performing this weekend as part of a scaled back air show, held in lieu of the Air and Water Show that was canceled for the second year in a row this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile Sunday, Chicago Police released a memorial video on Twitter in Officer French’s honor.

The video begins with dispatch radio clips and the recollections of Chicago Police dispatcher Keith Thornton, who was widely lauded for his calm handling of the situation as he directed officers following the shooting that took French’s life.

The video also includes several clips from Officer French’s memorial service and procession last week – showing officers saluting as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Mayor Richard M. Daley stand next to each other among them, among other mournful sights.

Officer French was killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood two weeks ago. She was laid to rest last week.

