GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Police issued new information Sunday about the car they believe struck and killed a man on a bike in Glenview the day before.
Trinidad Salgado, 56, was struck and killed as he was riding his bike just after 3 a.m. near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive when he was struck.
Police believe the car involved was a dark-colored 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. The vehicle has damage to the front driver’s side headlight and front bumper.
Salgado’s family urged the driver to surrender.
"So this is why it hurts so much, because he didn't treat people like he got treated at the end when they left him there," said Salgado's daughter, Adriana Salgado. "Please. Your conscience is not going to let you sleep. Let us know. Give yourself in."
Salgado immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico more than 20 years ago. He worked as a dietician at a nursing home.
He had four children and three grandchildren.
Glenview police are investigating with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.