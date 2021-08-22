CHICAGO (CBS) — An outpouring of support flooded in Sunday for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, as both recovered in the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, people from all over the world are hoping that the Rev. and Mrs. Jackson make a speedy recovery. Among those who turned out was the longtime family friend U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois), who said the beloved civil rights giant and his wife are in so many people’s prayers.

A friend of the family told CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker Sunday morning that the Rev. Jackson and his wife were “just (in the hospital) mainly for observation, no issues at this time.” Son Jonathan Jackson also released this statement:

“Both of my parents have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, and especially because of their ages, physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital are carefully monitoring their condition. Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments. My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well. We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents. We will continue to update you on a regular basis.”

Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a news conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.

We know the Rev. Jackson was also still doing community work after being vaccinated. Rep. Davis said the last time he saw Jackson was at the iconic Bud Billiken Parade – through what Davis saw as hardships for the reverend walking around at the event last weekend.

Yet at the parade, Davis said his longtime friend was doing civil rights work, vehemently organizing people, and explaining how there is much more to be done for voting rights.

Davis said the reverend and his wife are on so many people’s minds. He said he was just stopped by a woman late Sunday as he walked into his home.

“Her first things were, ‘I hope that Reverend Jackson and Jackie will be all right,’” Davis said, “so people in the community are in fact aware and they understand and they treasure the service Reverend Jackson and his family have been to this entire country and the world.”