CHICAGO (CBS) — In a mostly ugly preseason game number two for the Bears on Saturday, wide receiver Rodney Adams was again a bright spot.
The 27-year-old has never caught a pass in an NFL regular-season game, but he's making a case to make this team.
He now has seven catches for 147 yards in two preseason games, including a notable 73-yarder from Andy Dalton on Saturday.
If you were watching the Bears’ game against the Buffalo Bills closely Saturday, you may have noticed Adams doing a rocking motion for his TD celebration. That is because Adams’ wife gave birth to a baby girl the night before, Brexleigh Michelle Adams.
"Man, it was – I mean, amazing isn't even the word. I mean, having her yesterday and then coming out, and then scoring a touchdown for her – for my wife – man, it's crazy," Adams said. "I slept at the hospital last night – from the hospital, I drove right to the stadium. I slept on the couch, with her right next to me."
The Bears are expected to sign another wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter – a fifth-round of the Texans last year.