SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Josina Morita, along with the nonprofit group Friends of the Chicago River, hosted a summer float party Sunday on the North Shore Channel.
The event was held Sunday morning at the Dammrich Rowing Center on the North Shore Channel at Oakton Street in Skokie.
Participants drifted on inner tubes, floaties, and rafts – to the accompaniment of classics such as “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.
The event was a celebration of the progress made in cleaning up Chicago area waterways.