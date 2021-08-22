DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Float Party, Friends of the Chicago River, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, North Shore Channel, Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Josina Morita, along with the nonprofit group Friends of the Chicago River, hosted a summer float party Sunday on the North Shore Channel.

The event was held Sunday morning at the Dammrich Rowing Center on the North Shore Channel at Oakton Street in Skokie.

Participants drifted on inner tubes, floaties, and rafts – to the accompaniment of classics such as “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

The event was a celebration of the progress made in cleaning up Chicago area waterways.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff