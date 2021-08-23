CHICAGO (CBS) — Disney is closing its four remaining Chicago area stores – including its Michigan Avenue location.
The Magnificent Mile location, at 717 N. Michigan Ave., will close by Sept. 1.
The locations at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, and Gurnee Mills in Gurnee, will close by mid-September.
Disney announced in March that it would close 60 stores by the end of the year, according to published reports. Stores at Block 37, Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, and Chicago Ridge Mall have already closed.
The company is reducing its brick-and-mortar stores as it continues to move its retail presence into Target and focuses on e-commerce.
More than 100 Disney shops are set to expand inside Target stores by the end of the year.