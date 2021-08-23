AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — On Friday night, we introduced you to two Aurora homeowners whose backyards were left covered in chopped up tree stumps and limbs.
AT&T had cut down the trees down weeks earlier to clear a pole, but had then left all the debris behind. It wasn't just a branch or two, but chunks of logs scattered across lawns from different trees – and even branches with leaves attached.
For weeks, the homeowners – Archie Fristch, 75, and Chester Rogers, 81 – got the runaround, until CBS 2 got involved.
Fristch said Friday that AT&T told him the City of Aurora should remove the branches. The city told him they don’t remove trees from people’s property.
But shortly after we left, Fristch said a small army of tree trimmers returned to his house and cleared out all the debris.
Both Fristch and Rogers have their backyards back again.