LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears are down to one preseason game to trim the roster and get prepared for the regular season.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek headed to Halas Hall Monday to look at how the offensive line is getting back some key players in the nick of time.

“We really haven’t had that starting line together the whole training camp,” said Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy.

With one week left of camp, several key members of the Bears offensive line are back – including right guard James Daniels and right tackle Germain Ifedi.

“We just want to keep getting better every day,” Ifedi said. “I’m Mr. Cliché, but I know we just do our work every day and get a little bit better.”

A question mark remains at left tackle – a competition now brewing between rookie Larry Borom and 18-year league veteran Jason Peters.

“Come watch the game or practice and see if they can see if I’m 39 or not,” Peters said. “I feel good. I’ve still got my quickness, my strength.”

Peters is still easing into camp, but the Super Bowl champ from when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles says camaraderie and chemistry on the O-line will come with time – and putting in the work.

“If I’m doing my job, it’s going to help (quarterback Justin) Fields, it’s going to help (quarterback Andy) Dalton,” Peters said. “All you’ve got to do is do your job, and it’s going to help the whole team.”

As for whether we’ll see any of these returning offensive starters play against Tennessee Saturday, Nagy said it’s important to get the reps while also balancing that risk for injury.

Asked if he’d want to play the final preseason game, Ifedi said yes.