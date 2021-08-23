DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Brandon Road Bridge, Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was closed for repairs for more than a year and reopened in the spring, but now the nearly 90-year-old Brandon Road Bridge in Joliet, which spans the Des Plaines River, is closed again.

Once again, it’s related to the center locking mechanism that connects the two pieces of roadway. This time a locking bracket is broken.

Last year manufacturers had to fabricate parts out of raw steel to replicate the entire locking mechanism, since the pieces have long been out of stock.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says this time it was able to locate needed parts, which should arrive Thursday.

IDOT hopes to have the bridge reopened Friday. It estimates 8,200 vehicles cross the bridge every day.

