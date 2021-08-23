CHICAGO (CBS) — With only a week until classes begin at Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Teachers Union said there’s still no full safety agreement in place.
The union claimed CPS has only agreed to about half of the same safety requirements negotiated in the spring.READ MORE: Chicago Police To Expand Carjacking Task Force, Expecting Possible Spike In Attacks This Fall
With COVID cases rising and all students expected to return to the physical classroom, teachers want rules in place so everyone is aware of what to do if someone gets sick, if they have to quarantine or if remote learning needs to be put in place.
“We want to make sure that when our students returns on Monday that they feel safe,” said educator Andrea Parker. “That they know what to do. That our families feel safe with their children coming back to school.”
“What we are proposing, asking, demanding are the same mitigations that have been there already,” said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. “We did not experience widespread outbreaks last winter and spring.”READ MORE: Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. Transferred To Rehab, After Shooting That Also Killed Officer Ella French
If kids want to participate in extracurricular activities, like sports, CPS is requiring all student athletes to either be vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests. Parents will get more details as the school year gets underway.
Electeds are 'deeply concerned' that @chicagosmayor's school reopening plan rolls back important safety mitigation standards that undermine equity: Aldermen, state lawmakers raise concerns about CPS fall reopening plans in letter to mayor https://t.co/rvOrjh6Xrl
— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) August 23, 2021MORE NEWS: Southern Illinois University Student, Keeshanna Jackson, Fatally Shot In Carbondale