By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A hot and humid week is ahead.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the upper 80s with isolated showers possible in the morning.

Tuesday will be another hot day with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Storm chances continue throughout the week.

