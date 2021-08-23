CHICAGO (CBS)– A mask mandate is now in effect in Cook County.
It comes just days after the City of Chicago implemented its own mask mandate.
The order requires that all people above age two, who can medically tolerate a mask, to wear one in public places, such as restaurants, movie theaters, retail establishments, fitness clubs and on public transportation.
This is regardless of vaccination status.
"We are in a dangerous period, with the Delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures, we have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus," Dr. Rachel Rubin, with the Cook County Department of Public Health, said.
A statewide mask mandate is also in place for schools, and a mask mandate on public transportation has been in place since close to the start of the pandemic.