CHICAGO (CBS) — The new Montrose Avenue bridge over the Kennedy Expressway is set to open on Tuesday, following six months of construction.
The new span features wider sidewalks, a shared bike lane in each direction, and new LED lighting under the bridge and above the CTA Blue Line station.
The north portion of the old bridge was removed in three phases over three weekends in February and March, and has been replaced with the new $16 million bridge.. The south portion of the old bridge was removed and rebuilt last year.
While the new north portion of the bridge will reopen Tuesday, work on fence repairs and electrical items will continue. In addition, a resurfacing project on Montrose Avenue will require intermittent lane closures through late October between Central Avenue and Pulaski Road.