CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy drowned in Lake Michigan offshore from Waukegan Municipal Beach this past weekend.
Around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, the Waukegan police and fire departments were sent to the beach for a report of a drowning. Upon arriving, they found the teen had already been removed form the water and was unconscious and not breathing.
The teen was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead.
He was identified as Jesus Garcia, 16, of Park City, and the Lake County Coroner’s office said he drowned.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Jesus' family's funeral expenses.
A man also drowned offshore from the Pratt Boulevard pier in Rogers Park this weekend, and the Evanston Fire Department also rescued three men from the lake in two separate incidents.