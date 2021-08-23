CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Washington Park overnight.
Police said a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds, in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. A car was located at the scene.
The man was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound and is expected to recover.
Police are investigating.