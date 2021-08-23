DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Washington Park overnight.

Police said a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds, in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. A car was located at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition After Crash Involving 2 Semi Trucks In Hegewisch

The man was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

READ MORE: Hundreds Of Chicagoans Voice Concerns About Underpass Conditions, But What Should Really Cause Worry?

The 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound and is expected to recover.

MORE NEWS: 6 Killed, 38 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Police are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff